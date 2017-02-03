37°
News

NORPA unveils list of theatre events for schools

Javier Encalada
| 3rd Feb 2017 6:00 AM
FUN: One of NORPA's Education / Theatre for Schools program events last year were was Journey To An Unnamed World.
FUN: One of NORPA's Education / Theatre for Schools program events last year were was Journey To An Unnamed World. Kate Holmes

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NORTHER Rivers Performing Arts has unveiled a program that gives students of all ages access to some Australia's best performing arts companies, here in Lismore.

This year, students will be able to access performances by Bell Shakespeare, Australian Chamber Orchestra, Spare Parts Puppet Theatre, Ilbijerri Theatre and NORPA.

Curriculum-based teacher resources will be provided for each show, as well additional activities such as workshops, opportunities to meet the cast and behind-the-scenes visits.

Local artist Valley Lipcer of Roundabout Theatre has joined the NORPA team to further develop NORPA's school workshop program.

The NORPA 2017 Season shows that have been scheduled specifically for school groups are:

1. Coranderrk by Ilbijerri Theatre Company:

FUN: One of NORPA's Education / Theatre for Schools program events last year were was Journey To An Unnamed World.
FUN: One of NORPA's Education / Theatre for Schools program events last year were was Journey To An Unnamed World. Tyson Mowarin

Victoria, 1881: the men and women of the 'Coranderrk Aboriginal Reserve' take on the Board for the Protection of Aborigines in a fight for justice, dignity and self-determination. Coranderrk's voices - both black and white - are brought to life through a theatrical re-enactment of their official testimonies before the 1881 Government Inquiry into Coranderrk.

Not a story of "black versus white", Coranderrk pays tribute to the resilience and adaptability of a people who rose to the challenge despite all odds, appropriating the power of the written word and white political discourse to make their voice loud and clear; whilst also celebrating the spirit of friendship, and the power of genuine collaboration, between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people.

School performance: Friday, June 20, 11am. Suitable for high school students

2. ACO Collective by the Australian Chamber Orchestra:

 

FUN: One of NORPA's Education / Theatre for Schools program events last year were was Journey To An Unnamed World.
FUN: One of NORPA's Education / Theatre for Schools program events last year were was Journey To An Unnamed World. Ken Leanfore

 

ACO Collective is the ACO's critically acclaimed 17-piece string ensemble which delivers the ACO's regional touring and educational programs Australia-wide.

This fun and interactive concert for secondary students will provide them with tools to understand and appreciate music. Specially created for schools, this vibrant performance will introduce students to musical concepts by inviting them to explore and discover their own responses to the music.

School performance: Monday, September 5, 11am. Suitable for primary and high school students.

3. ACO Virtual by the Australian Chamber Orchestra:

During June, NORPA will present ACO Virtual to schools in collaboration with the Northern Rivers Conservatorium.

This world-first installation places visitors in the middle of the virtual orchestra where they can conduct, isolate parts and even play along.

NORPA and the NRC will integrate a tour, resources and masterclass.

Dates: June 8 to 24, 10am to 3pm.

4. The Merchant Of Venice by Bell Shakespeare:

Money makes the world go around. Portia has it. Bassanio wants it. Shylock lends it. Antonio owes the value of it.

Love also plays a part. Portia offers it. Bassanio wants it. And Antonio may lose a pound of flesh for it.

This uncompromising contemporary re-imagining of Shakespeare explores the tense relationship and prejudices between those that have, and those that don't. Dark in its humour and bawdy in its romantic hijinks, The Merchant Of Venice takes audiences on a journey of love, mercy and justice.

Bell Shakespeare's Learning program is one of Australia's most extensive, comprehensive and wide-reaching education programs. Over one million Australian schoolchildren have seen a Bell Shakespeare production, since the Company was founded 26 years ago.

This year participating local schools will have the opportunity to attend Bell Shakespeare's Regional Access Workshops and talented senior drama students can apply to audition for a John Bell Scholarship.

Schools performance: Friday, September 8, 11am. Suitable for High School students. Drama, English

5. The Arrival by Spare Parts Puppet Theatre:

 

FUN: One of NORPA's Education / Theatre for Schools program events last year were was Journey To An Unnamed World.
FUN: One of NORPA's Education / Theatre for Schools program events last year were was Journey To An Unnamed World. Migel Etherington

 

Shaun Tan's fantastical world comes to life in a strange and wonderful metropolis full of floating ships, mysterious lights, alien symbols and weird animals. It is in this new place that our hero Aki makes his home.

Schools performance: Wednesday, September 20, 11am. Suitable for Primary students aged 5 and above.

6. Djurra by NORPA:

 

FUN: One of NORPA's Education / Theatre for Schools program events last year were was Journey To An Unnamed World.
FUN: One of NORPA's Education / Theatre for Schools program events last year were was Journey To An Unnamed World. Kate Holmes

 

A war is waging at the centre of the world, where the magic of ancient cultures is pitted against the subterfuge of the west. Meanwhile, on Bundjalung country, there is sorry business taking place; a mother wails as a father is languishing.

Told through a series of vignettes, strong physicality and First Nation voices with themes of magic realism, we see Mamoonh transition into a law man, guiding his sons from boys to men, follower to leaders. Djurra - the magic is here, the magic is now.

Schools performance: Friday, December 1, 11am. Suitable for high school students

Fine print

  • All NORPA Theatre for Schools performances take place at Lismore City Hall.
  • Tickets are $15 per student with a complimentary ticket for teachers/guardians per 10 students.
  • For more information and to book for your school group contact NORPA at boxoffice@norpa.org.au, call 1300 066 772 or visit NORPA's website.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore norpa northern rivers entertainment whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
NORPA unveils list of theatre events for schools

NORPA unveils list of theatre events for schools

SIX great shows your children can see this year in Lismore.

Getting a 'leg up' to build that family home

An artist's impression of the housing available for those ready to take up the $20k subsidy.

Building a home in Lismore just got $20,000 easier

Mungo shows he's a true Aussie battler

OUT AND ABOUT: Political commentator Mungo MacCallum and partner Jenny Garrett enjoy an outing recently with their dogs Tex and Ruby Star.

His name is carried through five generations

So much to learn about the Aussie platypus

A juvenile platypus.

Platypus rarely come into care as they're safe in their habitat

Local Partners

NORPA unveils list of theatre events for schools

SIX great shows your children can see this year in Lismore.

Musical theatre gets a Virtual Reality check

AT WORK: Lismore teen Madhi Manar with Bangalow's Will and Anouska Gammon, working on a virtual reality short film to accomany Bangalow Theatre Company's upcoming production of the Litthe Shop of Horrors.

The Little Shop of Horrors is coming to Bangalow

Lovemore will release cupids next week

SHOW: Lismore comedy rock band Humans of Lismore.

Humans of Lismore offers a show with a late-night TV show format

Perfect match of comedy and music

CREDENTIALS: South Australian musician and comedian David Scheel holds a degree in languages and a concert diploma on the piano.

Don't Shoot Me, I'm Only the Piano Player!

Documentary explains the expansion of Buddhism in the West

VISITING: Lama Ole Nydahl will be presenting a new documentary in Ballina.

Lama Ole Nydahl will present a new documentary

Imminence produce sonic outbursts

Imminence work hard to create a new sound for the band on their latest release 'This is Goodbye'.

Kylie Minogue splits with fiance over suspicions he cheated

Kylie Minogue was reportedly suspicious of Joshua Sasse’s relationship with glamorous Spaniard Marta ­Milans. Picture: Instagram

Kylie breaks off engagement with fiance over suspicions he cheated

John Laws savages Steve Price: 'Go f--- yourself'

Broadcast legend John Laws has used his golden tonsils to blast Steve Price.

The colleagues have been at war for more than a decade.

Lovemore will release cupids next week

SHOW: Lismore comedy rock band Humans of Lismore.

Humans of Lismore offers a show with a late-night TV show format

Perfect match of comedy and music

CREDENTIALS: South Australian musician and comedian David Scheel holds a degree in languages and a concert diploma on the piano.

Don't Shoot Me, I'm Only the Piano Player!

The Aussie teen who 'flips a bird' on Hollywood red carpet

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Nicholas Hamilton is currently at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles

Documentary explains the expansion of Buddhism in the West

VISITING: Lama Ole Nydahl will be presenting a new documentary in Ballina.

Lama Ole Nydahl will present a new documentary

Uninterrupted Coastline &amp; Hinterland Vistas

28 Henderson Lane, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautifully sited residence high on the ridgeline encompasses 360 degree breathtaking views from Cape Byron and the Lighthouse through to the valleys in the...

LUXURY APARTMENT IN SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE

32/183-205 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 2 2 1 $675,000

Light, bright and airy apartment perfectly positioned in a highly sought after complex. Only 450 metres from direct beach access, this apartment is set amongst...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

Luxury Living, Premium Location

1/1 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 2 $975,000 to...

Set in a fabulous position backing onto the Ocean Shores Golf Course and adjacent to the Country Club, this luxurious split level home offers opulent resort style...

Central Byron Character Cottage

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 (approx.) is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes...

A BYRON BAY FAVOURITE

4/53 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 3 3 2 $725,000 ...

Have you been dreaming of having your very own holiday property in Byron Bay? Perhaps you're after a smart investment property that can double up as a perfect...

Solid Home On 25 Acres In Tightly Held Position

256 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

House 3 2 5 $1,500,000

Nestled at the very end of the tightly held Dingo Lane in the fast appreciating suburb of Myocum is this beautiful homestead. Privacy and nature abound the 25...

Master Built Opposite Tallow Beach

14B Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,896,000 to...

This quality master built home is positioned directly opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in...

Solid Home On 1 Acre In Central Position

16 Browns Crescent, Mcleods Shoot 2479

House 4 3 2 Auction 11th March...

Set on one easy care acre in the golden triangle of the Byron Bay Hinterland, this property offers an outstanding entry point into this prime location. McLeod’s...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

Cypress - 2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity.

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Getting a 'leg up' to build that family home

An artist's impression of the housing available for those ready to take up the $20k subsidy.

Building a home in Lismore just got $20,000 easier

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

RENTALS: We have a list near or below the average price

2/5 Hayes Street, Goonellabah

Check out our list of rentals available around the area.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!