New lease of life for young kookaburras

BETWEEN Christmas and the new year, three juvenile Laughing Kookaburras were released back into the wild.

It is best to reunite baby or juvenile birds with families but if not, they may be raised in care and "soft released” - freed but with limited access to food until they learn to do without human assistance.

One juvenile kookaburra, found on the ground weak and hungry, regained strength with minimal care but her adult family had moved on. Too young for independence, this youngster was raised in captivity.

The other two kookaburras, very young, had fallen from tree hollows. Both needed specialised care before they were old enough to be transferred to an aviary.

Once in the aviary, the birds became more independent each day. Natural hunting instincts appeared as they swooped down at anything that moved and flying skills developed. Soon they were ready to survive outside.

A local Laughing Kookaburra who had been raised in captivity and released in 2015 perched in the trees near the aviary and communicated to those in captivity.

On one day, two were released: one flew off but the other joined the previous year's released kookaburra. Later that day, however, all three were spotted together and he was seen feeding one of the youngsters. He had become both parent and teacher.

On a different day, the third bird was released. Eventually, all four were seen together. They may eventually disperse to become helpers in other family groups or this could be the start of their own family group.