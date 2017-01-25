'New' is the new black this Australia Day

NEW President of the free world, new Premier, new Mayor for Lismore, new boss for this paper in News Corp; it's been a lot of new for the New Year and then this news of The Bourke Street tragedy in Melbourne. My head is in a spin before the year has even begun. Part of processing change, with its excitement and challenges, is to focus on the positives.

A personal "new” for me has been the purchase of a new car. I am in love with my new car but one of the best outcomes of the purchase was to discover that Ireland Honda on Dawson Street offers a service which enables you to have your car cleaned at no expense if you are one of their valued customers. They have worked out in this environment that offering a good service to their clients is one way of giving them a competitive advantage. They do this by employing people with a disability, and for this they get some funding. Everyone benefits.

When I look around Lismore I am so impressed with the way in which people of mixed abilities are integrated into the community and, more than that, add value back into the local economy. Instead of fearing the implementation of The NDIS I can see great opportunities for us in the Lismore region. Just look at the way Nate Quinell (above) has been able to bring his skills to bear in the region. Happy Australia Day readers.