Mayor leads GLBTI community en route to City 'All

LISMORE got a feel for what is to come this weekend when the city's gay community made their way through the CBD in sweltering heat to take part in a flamboyant parade to City Hall to open The Tropical Fruits New Year's Festival.

The Glamatron theme of the four-day GLBTI celebration includes a New Year's Eve Party to be held at the retro-chic Lismore Showgrounds that will be transformed "into a sumptuous smorgasbord” of the region's unique rainbow culture.

The Festival brings together three massive dance spaces featuring top Australian and International DJs and an Art Exhibition and Cabaret.

On New Year's Day Lismore Memorial Baths has been booked exclusively for Tropical Fruits before a back at the Showgrounds.

For more information go to: https://tropicalfruits.org.au/events/nye