Man threatens bank teller with blood-filled syringe

POLICE are appealing for public help following a terrifying daylight robbery at a Ballina bank this week.

In a statement, NSW police said a man entered the Greater Bank on River St and demanded money from a teller just after 3pm on Wednesday.

Police were told the man was armed with a blood filled syringe when he threatened the teller.

The bank teller handed cash over to the man who then fled the scene. The man was last seen on River St.

Richmond Local Area Command police officers have started an investigation into the robbery.

A police spokesperson said no further details of the man's description, the amount stolen, or CCTV footage were available at this time.

Members of the public were urged to come forward if they had information.

Police are urging anyone with information to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.