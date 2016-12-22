Making our paths straight in Lismore

ON TRACK: Cyclists and walkers will soon have safe and easy paths to travel. Lismore City Council Assets Engineer, Anthony Magarry; Lismore City Council Manager Assets, Scott Turner; Minister for Roads Maritime & Freight, The Hon Duncan Gay MLC; Member for Lismore, The Hon Thomas George MP; Roads & Maritime Services Regional Manager, John Alexander.

WALKERS and cyclists take note, your pathways are about to

be improved.

An announcement to improve the cycleway and shared path network across Lismore has been made by the Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Duncan Gay MLC and Member for Lismore Thomas George MP.

The funding is aimed at improving connectivity for the local community and getting more people out of their cars.

"This funding from the NSW Government, as part of the Active Transport Cycling Towns Program is a huge boost to the Lismore community,” Mr Gay said.

"The program aims to support local councils in the completion of network improvements to provide convenient and safer infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians.

"This funding is great news for the community and will support the growing number of people who are walking and cycling.

"This initiative promotes a more sustainable transport option for the community and encourages active lifestyle choices,” Mr George said.

The project will be delivered by Lismore City Council with work starting later this financial year.

The complete network will be in operation in 2019 to seamlessly link cycle routes.