Make sure your business's new year's resolutions are attainable

19th Jan 2017 12:12 PM
Open For Business columinst from the LCCI Deborah Benhayon.

NEW Year celebrations are done and dusted and 2017 resolutions are now in the bag. And that is not just in our personal lives.

The impact of that cycle, completing one year and kick starting the next is also very relevant in business.

At the end of 2016 the common feelings amongst many business owners, and it didn't seem to matter the business, profession or industry, were of tiredness, being overwhelmed, looking for some relief and an opportunity to switch off. Needing to freeze a moment in time to catch breath.

The end of the year and beginning of another can be loaded with residue from the past.

This interwoven with New Year resolutions we attempt to redeem ourselves with healthy living, detoxing and resolving not to repeat things that didn't work in 2016.

However, if New Year's resolutions are not well thought out, it's like jumping from the frying pan to the fire: straight into one year without fully reflecting on the previous one, re-living a momentum that has an impact on the whole business and its' future potential.

The same pressures and intensities re-created, back into the same cycle of hanging out for that moment of relief again.

This set up, a bit like that unobtainable diet or resolution, undermines confidence that change is achievable and a worthwhile commitment.

What is planned coming more from reaction of what we don't like or where things are at, rather than simply needing to re-assess and then strategically plan.

Every New Year in business represents change, one thing that is predictable. Changes in the political, economical and even our social environments continually and directly impact how we do business and its' potential to survive.

So how can we approach the New Year reviewing to inform, not re-form, the same steps in the future with greater awareness of what is needed rather than riding on the (brief) wave of a resolution.

These are some things to consider:

  • What really worked well last year? Customer relationships, projects, technology - any changes made.
  • What were the most popular products or services? Why was this? Was it the input of your time, energy and resources or something else?
  • What didn't work? Was it marketing, product relevance, customer service and-why?
  • What was the total business revenue and how much did you personally earn? Where was the money coming from and what were the greatest expenses? Forecasting how to manage financially without knowing what happened in 2016 is near impossible.
  • What did you notice about the past year as a whole? What does that reflect and how would you action change in 2017?

Deborah Benhayon is the president of the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Topics:  deborah benhayon lismore chamber of commerce and industry new year's resolution open for business

