Love is in eye of older beholder

I HAVE fallen in love not once, but twice this summer.

I thought I was past the point of falling in love; those feelings of tremulous excitement and heart fluttering were over for me. I was wrong. I have been tipped into obsession and delight. I want to talk about the objects of my affection to anyone who will listen.

One of my love interests started when I developed an abscess in my gum on Christmas Eve. I had been waiting for the pain in my mouth to subside, but as my face stared swelling up I knew I could no longer ignore it. I was forced to act. Glumly, I went to the dentist and she was so gentle and kind, and worked so delicately in my mouth that I have my first case of Dentist Love.

I never knew it was possible. Dentist trips had been always made under sufferance and postponed for as long as possible. No more. My sulky and resistant attitude to dentistry has changed and I now, for the first time ever, adore my dentist. My heart goes pitter-pat just at the thought of my next appointment.

My other love goes much deeper and, I suspect, will endure way longer. You see, a family of spoonbills has made three big nests in a nearby tall tree and I have an excellent view of their comings and goings from my veranda. I pull up a chair, pick up my binoculars and watch them avidly. It's better than a soap opera.

The crows (they could be Australian ravens, I don't know who's who in the corvid world) used to be in charge of the tree, but they were quickly ousted by the spoonbills.

Size matters in this world also. Every so often the crows make pesky little forays towards the birds and their nests. Those naughty birds swoop in, land just out of reach and call out cheekily. The spoonbills get up, threaten them with their big beaks and the crows fly away. Sometimes they back off a little to a dignity-preserving safe distance. They utter one more "nyah nyah" cry before they bugger off. Peace is restored until food is delivered to the chicks. Then there is a great deal of cheeping, wing stretching and fussing.

I have many tasks to perform in daily life and work to go to, but these things I deem as mere necessities and must be endured until I get back to the real work and my front row seat at the spoonbill saga of Girards Hill.

So there you have it. Love comes to the older woman and in strange and unexpected forms. Dentists and spoonbills have given me a fabulous new outlook on life.