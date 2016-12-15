Look up and remember what Christmas is about

LAST week the blues got a-hold of me and I could feel myself slipping down into the dark places of feeling crummy. Maybe it was the onset of the festive season. Maybe it was my recent trip to Kmart where I became overwhelmed. I began to worry about all the world's resources being channelled into row upon row of multi-coloured rocking horses and take-home, snow-covered chimneys complete with leering Father Christmases. Maybe it was the hundreds of giant reindeer boots at dirt-cheap prices. Or the Christmas songs on endless loop. I ask you, do we really care about Frosty the Snowman? Who is he, anyway, and what's he got to do with baking-hot Lismore?

I know, I know! When feeling glum I am supposed to eat well, breathe deeply, exercise more and think happy thoughts. But sometimes you find yourself on the slippery slope of cynicism and despair, slumped on the couch, drinking too much, eating badly and shouting rude words at celebrity TV chefs who insist that Christmas lunch is a snap. "Just bake this giant ham, marinate this fish you bought first thing from the market, whip those eggs into fabulous pavlovas, sprinkle icing sugar, macerate pomegranates and create delectable Christmas cocktails served in those charming glasses you picked up in Morocco, and welcome your loved ones in!" Cue cheerful music and ingratiating smiles.

I was holding steady until the DIY folk started to advise how to quickly create a charming Christmas table setting with handstitched napkins. I began to laugh hysterically. I hadn't made my origami snowflake placemats! I was losing ground fast.

Then I remembered a story. Years and years ago, when I was first in love, my boyfriend and I went for a moonlight walk on a tropical beach while on a holiday in Indonesia, and we got lost. I started to panic and my boyfriend said to me, "Look up. If you follow the stars you'll never be lost." Admittedly, we were more than a little tipsy at the time, but I have never forgotten that advice.

So I made a resolution. Don't look down, look up. Christmas is about family and love. When I get reindeer-boot overload I will remember to look up. Look up at the fabulous Lismore Street Christmas decorations and the tree made by the Lismore Recycling and Recovery Centre. It's exceptional and testament to the staff. Here is what it is created from: 150 car tyres, 100 hub caps. 120 plastic bottles (the star), half a ton of steel, 4 bales of recycled cans and 40 old lights from the airport runway. The one made of recycled bicycles that was in town last year is now at Clunes. Lismore is a leader in the creative and recycling stakes and this makes me very happy. Merry Christmas !