29°
News

Local photographer's work on Attenborough's new series

Javier Encalada
| 8th Feb 2017 12:07 PM
Northern Rivers photographer Steve Axford's time-lapse images of local fungi are featured in Sir David Attenborough's documentary Planet Earth II.
Northern Rivers photographer Steve Axford's time-lapse images of local fungi are featured in Sir David Attenborough's documentary Planet Earth II.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SIR David Attenborough's Planet Earth II will have its Australian debut at 7.30pm on Wednesday, February 15, and this year's series will feature luminous fungi from Booyong by a local photographer.

Spectacular images of bioluminescent fungi and other local fungi feature in the time-lapse images by photographer Steve Axford.

Photos
View Gallery

Mr Axford's footage will be featured in the third par of the series, titled Jungle, expected to air on Wednesday, March 1 on Nine.

The opening episode of Planet Earth II, which aired in the UK last November, was the most watched natural history program in the UK for more than 15 years.

Narrated by Sir David and produced by the BBC's Natural History Unit, this phenomenal program uses the latest in filming technology to reveal the natural world from amazing new perspectives.

The extended trailer features some of a number of time-lapse images shot by Mr Axford locally for the TV series.

Click here to see our interview with Steve Axford last November.

The series Executive Producer, Mike Gunton, highlighted the importance of footage about bioluminescent fungi filmed in different parts of the world, including the Northern Rivers.

"Emma (Napper), who is the producer of that program (the Jungle episode), and I were talking about some of the stories that would be in the series," he said.

"Obviously there's always a lot of excitement about the big mammals and dramatic behaviour, but I've personally always been a fan of the weird and outlandish things that broaden the spectrum of what makes the natural world so wonderful.

"She'd shown me some material this chap had filmed for himself and it was amazing. She said 'you've got to do this. Nobody's seen anything like this'. He did some more filming for us. It's not just the bioluminescence that's interesting.

"There was fungi that looked like Medusa's head bursting out of the ground. It is so remarkable and outlandish it's one of those things that sticks in your mind. It is utterly memorable, and that's what you want (as a producer)."

The producer said his work is to mix up the kind of footage the series presents.

"As well as the glamorous and cute stuff, you want stuff that almost shocks people. His fungus footage is fantastic in both senses of the word: it's wow and fantastical and it's a very clever piece of photography."

Planet Earth II was in production for more than three years in 40 countries.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  booyong planet earth 2 sir david attenborough steve axford

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Big think at high tea to kick off Lismore's Women's Festival

Big think at high tea to kick off Lismore's Women's Festival

Lismore inaugural women's festival thinks big over cuppa

'Dumb deal' fallout rings true for Turnbull

Donald Trump phone etiquette makes news.

Trump phone call caps off tough week for Turnbull

Shopping trip leads to weekend's light relief

NAMING QUANDARY: Above is the design for Lismore's new CBD toilet. Airdre's column asks the question: what should the sign read on a public lavatory door?

A morning's shop provides more than just a swim and shop

What we do for you

A DAY IN THE LIFE: Business as usual at Kevin Hogan's electoral office of Page in Molesworth St. From left to to right Sheree Barnsley, Peter Weekes, Kevin Hogan, Mark Highfield and Brendon Pearce.

Day in the life of Page's award-winning office

Local Partners

Touch of Christ serves Jane well as Citizen Of The Year

Interesting year ahead for volunteer nurse Citizen Jane

WIRES rescues 4000 Northern Rivers birds

FEEDING SCHEDULE: A Tawny Frogmouth taken to hospital by WIRES.

Tawny Frogmouth is amongst many birds rescued by WIRES each year

Lovemore will release cupids next week

SHOW: Lismore comedy rock band Humans of Lismore.

Humans of Lismore offers a show with a late-night TV show format

Perfect match of comedy and music

CREDENTIALS: South Australian musician and comedian David Scheel holds a degree in languages and a concert diploma on the piano.

Don't Shoot Me, I'm Only the Piano Player!

Documentary explains the expansion of Buddhism in the West

VISITING: Lama Ole Nydahl will be presenting a new documentary in Ballina.

Lama Ole Nydahl will present a new documentary

Marriages implode, couples swap on Married at First Sight

RESENTMENT boils over at a boozy dinner on MAFS, with two brides walking out and Trump sparking a couple to swap partners

MKR's Bek spills on Kyle romance

Bek and Kyle are just good friends after their kiss on My Kitchen Rules was seen by more than 1.4 million households.

Bek Outred spills all on that passionate kiss with Kyle McLean.

The Spice Girls' great escape

The Spice Girls at the Closing Ceremony of the London Olympics.

HOW the group escaped their manager and paved their own path to fame

MOVIE REVIEW: Denzel embraces his dark side in Fences

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in a scene from the movie Fences.

MOVIE is a hard-hitting tale of a bitter, selfish patriarch.

Bachelor star Nikki moves on: 'Never settle for less'

The Bachelor runner-up Nikki Gogan pictured in Bali.

Fan favourite has finally healed her broken heart.

Comedy stars bring a show to die for

THEY ARE BACK: The band is an acoustic trio currently comprising by Paul Livingston (also known as Flacco) , Tim Ferguson and Paul McDermott.

Doug Anthony All Stars back on the prowl.

Local photographer's work on Attenborough's new series

Northern Rivers photographer Steve Axford's time-lapse images of local fungi are featured in Sir David Attenborough's documentary Planet Earth II.

The successful wildlife documentary premieres this month

A BYRON BAY FAVOURITE

4/53 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 3 3 2 $725,000 ...

Have you been dreaming of having your very own holiday property in Byron Bay? Perhaps you're after a smart investment property that can double up as a perfect...

Charming Character Home in the Heart of Mullumbimby

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,000,000 to...

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier ‘East on Byron’ complex, this luxury apartment is only...

Entertainers Home With Pool

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 9 $995,000 to...

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Solid Home On 1 Acre In Central Position

16 Browns Crescent, Mcleods Shoot 2479

House 4 3 2 Auction 11 March...

Set on one easy care acre in the golden triangle of the Byron Bay Hinterland, this property offers an outstanding entry point into this prime location. McLeod’s...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,385,000

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

DOUBLE BRICK Master built home on large 1247m2 CORNER BLOCK - Facing North to the Rear

6 Ryces Drive, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 2 UNDER CONTRACT!

Oh so quiet & yet oh so convenient - is this home with lovely rural views & yet less than 5 minutes walk to the Clunes Store, pre-schools & primary schools & bus...

Country Living Close To Town

179 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 5 $1,150,000 to...

This beautiful home is only 2 km from Mullumbimby town centre and it captures the true essence of Country living. The North facing property is set on 4.5...

LUXURY BEACH HOUSE

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 Contact Agent!

Private & peaceful beach house making the perfect family home, holiday home or both! In a quiet enclave, this property is surrounded by native coastal bushland...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $690,000 to...

This beautifully presented home is in the heart of Main Arm and zoned RU5 Village. The property has 3 well-appointed bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 car carport plus...

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Getting a 'leg up' to build that family home

An artist's impression of the housing available for those ready to take up the $20k subsidy.

Building a home in Lismore just got $20,000 easier

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!