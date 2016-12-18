Local musos hit the million mark on Spotify

NORTHERN Rivers (via Melbourne) Electronic indie duo Seavera have been named in the list of the 50 most played on Triple J Unearthed for 2016.
Tori Zietsch and Daniel Pinkerton are the musicians behind this project.
The band made the list in the 37th spot, ahead of other up-and-coming young artists from across the country such as Hein Cooper (38) and Babaganouj (40).
Zietsch and Pinkerton met in Lismore as children, and re-connected in Melbourne in early 2016 in order to embark on a shared vision, together writing and producing music under the moniker of Seavera.
Caving (their debut single, released last March, released earlier this year) recorded a million plays in Spotify last month.
Listen to Caving here:
The song caught the attention of radio and bloggers across the world.
Consisting of their own brand of lo-fi beats, sparkly layers, honeyed vocals, and heavyweight emotions, the latest single, Parallel and Repeat, was inspired by an essay about the importance of speaking with intention.
The song became a reflection on a series of personal relationships.
The band made a special appearance at the 2016 NCEIA Dolphin Awards ceremony.
The band will be playing Falls Festival in Lorne, Victoria, this month.
Tiple J Unearthed in 2016
- 60% of the Top 50 most played bands were female-fronted acts.
- 2240 acts were played in 2016 in Triple J Unearthed with 2786 songs that were played 13,379 times.
- See a playlist of the 50 bands below:
