Local musos hit the million mark on Spotify

NORTHERN Rivers (via Melbourne) Electronic indie duo Seavera have been named in the list of the 50 most played on Triple J Unearthed for 2016.

Tori Zietsch and Daniel Pinkerton are the musicians behind this project.

The band made the list in the 37th spot, ahead of other up-and-coming young artists from across the country such as Hein Cooper (38) and Babaganouj (40).

Zietsch and Pinkerton met in Lismore as children, and re-connected in Melbourne in early 2016 in order to embark on a shared vision, together writing and producing music under the moniker of Seavera.

Seavera hits a million plays in Spotify.

Caving (their debut single, released last March, released earlier this year) recorded a million plays in Spotify last month.

Listen to Caving here:

The song caught the attention of radio and bloggers across the world.

Consisting of their own brand of lo-fi beats, sparkly layers, honeyed vocals, and heavyweight emotions, the latest single, Parallel and Repeat, was inspired by an essay about the importance of speaking with intention.

The song became a reflection on a series of personal relationships.

The band made a special appearance at the 2016 NCEIA Dolphin Awards ceremony.

The band will be playing Falls Festival in Lorne, Victoria, this month.

