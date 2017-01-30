Little girl's organs "beyond bursting point”

ANDREW Humphreys is in a race against time.

His "beautiful" little girl Paige needs lifesaving surgery.

When she was a newborn, the nine-year old suffered a staphlococcus infection in her navel which travelled into her umbilical cord.

The vein supposed to deliver 75% of blood and 25% of oxygen to Paige's liver then became blocked.

It took four years of invasive medical tests for her diagnosis of hypersplenism, pancytopenia and non-cirrhotic portal hypertension.

Since, Paige has endured 20 surgeries to try manage the rare condition, which could see her bleed to death at any moment

"Unfiltered blood goes through her brain, causing all sorts of problems, and pressurises all her internal organs and veins beyond bursting point," Mr Humphreys said.

"Her liver is starved of blood and oxygen and it's slowly shrivelling away."

Paige Humphreys. Contributed

Mr Humprhys lives on a knife's edge as he navigates medical specialists, legal appointments, and his own research on how to best help Paige.

Aged four, the toddler was airlifted to hospital after she threw up four litres of blood.

In Australia, a Meso-rex shunt would reestablish blood flow to Paige's liver would only come with a 50% chance of success, and would require the sacrifice of a portion of Paige's jugular vein.

In the US, Mr Humphreys has been promised a procedure by Dr Riccardo Superina of the Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago with a 90% success rate.

Instead of using Paige's neck vein, a transposition would move Paige's coronary vein to re-establish the blood flow to the liver.

"It offers much better chance of success because it doesn't use the vein out of the neck - there's a reduction in the amount of cutting and splicing," Mr Humphreys said.

"And it's with one of few doctors in the world classed as a super surgeon; Dr Superina is a leading paediatric transplant surgeon, having done 200 Meso-rex shunts."

Mr Humphreys has set a up a finger nail art competition through the social media hashtag #SavingPaigeHumphreys to raise $290,000 needed.

"Paige would be the first in Australia to get the Meso-rex shunt with a transposition of the coronary vein," Mr Humphreys said.

"The surgery comes with a guarantee that if it fails they would reattempt it at their own expense.

"Just out of compassion we want her to have the best chance possible."

Supporters of the Bora Ridge family are asked to post a photo up on Instagram or Facebook of their best nail art and donate $10 for ever entry at: www.gofundme.com/paigehumphreys.

Five entries will be picked by Paige, winning $100 each.

NAILED IT: Bluestocking_adventures posts her entry on Instagram.

"When she was about four-years-old, her finger nails and toe nails began falling out and she always loved painting her fingernails so that's why I thought I would do a nail art competition," Mr Humphreys said.

Since, Paige has had vitamin therapy to grow her nails back.

As for what she's looking for in a winning entry, Mr Humphreys said "she's just a normal little girl, she's likes normal girl stuff".

"Her favourite colour is something close to blue, purple, aqua, turquoise.

"To go with her beautiful eyes."

Paige turns 10 in March and Mr Humphreys hopes she will have the surgery before then.