Lismore's kids head back to school

COOL: Max Den Exter gets a short, back and sides from Jasmine Coello while Peter Crowley from Pomstar at The Star Court Arcade looks on.

ENJOY it while it lasts because as every parent knows, their kids will never look so smart than in the first week back to school for the new year.

Newsagents, shoe retailers, hairdressers and optometrists have all had a busy couple of weeks in the lead-up to the new school term.

Everyone loves a fresh start. And it is a good thing to teach your children to begin the term as they mean to go on. Good grooming is a sign of self-respect and respect for a student's school.

Peter Crowley of Pomstar in the Star Court Arcade said the salon had seen a steady flow of back-to-schoolers wanting to make sure their back-to-school cut also reflected the latest fashions.

As the new student representative of Kadina High, Max Den Exter, was aware his haircut was about leading by example.

According to Graham Tickle, who owns Lismore Square's Athlete's Foot outlet, the importance of good school shoes goes beyond a cool brand.

Buying school shoes is about looking after "the milestones of your child's feet”.

He said the Ascent brand sold in the store took into account that "a child's foot was constantly evolving”.

"In the first 11 years a child's foot can grow about 34 sizes,” he said.

There are 26 bones and more than 100 muscles, tendons and ligaments that require support in the foot. Most people are not aware that adult foot ailments have their origins in childhood which can lead to back problems too.

It was important to have both feet measured properly. Between the ages of 6-16, shoes should also hold the heel in place, be stable in mid-foot and flexible in the toes to help with gait.

Similarly, children's eyes are crucial to their learning and development. School screening can pick up irregularities in sight but before term starts, Lismore's optometrists have been busy fitting the glasses specific to a child's visual acuity.

And for kids with an active lifestyle, glasses cannot hamper sport and play.