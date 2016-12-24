Lismore teen allegedly stopped with loaded gun

A LISMORE teenager who was charged with possessing a loaded and unregistered firearm on Friday appeared in Parramatta Children's Court via video link on Christmas Eve.

The 17-year-old was granted bail and ordered to appear at the Lismore Court next month.

His bail conditions included; obeying a residential curfew of 7pm to 7am, not drinking alcohol, not taking drugs unless prescribed by a doctor, and to follow all directions by Juvenile Justice when told to do so.

The court heard that about 2.30pm on Friday December 23, officers from Richmond Local Area Command stopped and searched a Toyota Hilux on Union St, South Lismore.

During the search police allege they found a loaded pistol, ammunition and throwing knives. The boy was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

He has been charged with possessing unregistered firearm, possessing a loaded firearm in a public place, not keep firearms safely, possessing ammunition, and custody of a knife in a public place and was refused bail.

Meanwhile, police reported that also on Christmas Eve in Pottsville a 36-year old male was injured after he jumped out of a moving vehicle after an altercation with another male.

A police spokesman said the injured man opened the rear door and got out of the moving vehicle.

The spokesman said he was in a serious but stable condition in the Gold Coast University Hospital.