Brothel's hot offer: Rent our rooms during the holidays

Still looking for accommodation in Lismore this New Year's? Look no further.

ACCOMODATION in Lismore is scarce around New Year due to thousands of revellers attending Tropical Fruits, but would you stay in a brothel?

A post in Tropical Fruits' Facebook event for this year's festival announced they received an accommodation offer from "a certain establishment in Snow St in Lismore".

Although some commented the only brothel in that area of Lismore is located nearby, the information from Tropical Fruits regarding the venue's location has not been corrected yet.

The post explained the brothel was closed over the new year period "and has clean, well furnished rooms available".

"Communal kitchen, pool table, well air conditioned, exercise equipment, off-street parking and a couple of spa rooms," were also listed as features.

Although it's not clear how many rooms were on offer, the post also added the establishment's management were also " happy to drop patrons off at the showgrounds and collect them again".

Details of room costs and contact details were provided in the post.

Some comments also pointed to the fact the offers sounds like the perfect solution for the 'non-camping' type.

The Tropical Fruits festival starts on Thursday, December 29, with the parade across the Lismore CBD and a small soiree at Lismore City Hall after, to end the evening with Paul Capsis's cabaret show Addicted to the Nightlife at the same venue.

The main New Year's Eve party will be held on December 31 at Lismore Showgrounds.

The Pool Party will be held at the Lismore Memorial Baths on January 1 from 10am.

The official recovery party is scheduled to happen at the Lismore Showgrounds on January 1 from 4pm.

For details contact the Tropical Fruits.