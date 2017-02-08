Let's get party started at women's fiesta

EXCUSE my sexism here, but why doesn't it surprise me that an idea for a week-long festival celebrating women, only conceived late last year, is going to be up and running in March? You know what they say: "If you want something done, give it to a busy person.”

I would qualify that by saying: "Give it to a busy woman.”

After returning from a holiday in her home town of Whanganui, New Zealand, where YWCA NSW's Northern Rivers senior manager, Sandra Handley, had been inspired by the La Fiesta festival, she put an email out to her Lismore sisters about the possibility of doing something similar here. She received 45 emails of support in three days.

The inaugural Lismore Women's Festival will host activities, events, forums and workshops from March 5-12. You will be amazed at the profile of the women they have been able to attract.

As the mother of three daughters, who has returned to work after a long period of raising, I have come to understand the many seasons, ages and stages a women can experience in her life.

I also understand the need for support. When that support is about raising expectations and celebrating, instead of resenting our place in the community, I get excited. Go girls. Go Lismore.