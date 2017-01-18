41°
News

Last moon walker Gene Cernan has died, aged 82

Tracey Johnstone | 17th Jan 2017 12:06 PM
History-maker and NASA moon mission pilot Gene Cernan has died aged 82.
History-maker and NASA moon mission pilot Gene Cernan has died aged 82.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

GENE Cernan, the last man to set foot on the moon, died earlier this week.

NASA administrator Charles Bolden, announced the death of the 82-year-old former Gemini and Apollo astronaut.

Mr Cernan, on leaving the moon in 1972, said: "As I take these last steps from the surface for some time into the future to come, I'd just like to record that America's challenge of today has forged man's destiny of tomorrow".

Mr Cernan started his career as a naval aviator before becoming the pilot for the Gemini 9 mission.

Mr Bolden said: "He became the second American to walk in space and helped demonstrate rendezvous techniques that would be important later.

"As a crew member of both the Apollo 10 and 17 missions, he was one of three men to have flown twice to the moon.

"He commanded Apollo 17 and set records that still stand for longest manned lunar landing flight, longest lunar surface extravehicular activities, largest lunar sample return, and longest time in lunar orbit.

"Gene's footprints remain on the moon, and his achievements are imprinted in our hearts and memories.

"His drive to explore and do great things for his country is summed up in his own words, 'We truly are in an age of challenge. With that challenge comes opportunity.

"The sky is no longer the limit. The word impossible no longer belongs in our vocabulary. We have proved that we can do whatever we have the resolve to do. The limit to our reach is our own complacency'."

Topics:  astronaut editors picks gene cernan general-seniors-news history moon walk nasa

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Love is in eye of older beholder

Love is in eye of older beholder

Summer love comes in some unexpected forms for Airdre

Last moon walker Gene Cernan has died, aged 82

History-maker and NASA moon mission pilot Gene Cernan has died aged 82.

HISTORY-MAKER and NASA moon mission pilot Gene Cernan has died.

Naked man steals cart before arrest

NSW police at coffs harbour boat ramp, arrest , gun, shots, handcuffs Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Alleged trespasser to front court after 'erratic' escapade

Man threatens bank teller with blood-filled syringe

Police are investigating a bank robbery at Ballina.

Police are appealing for help after a terrifying daylight robbery.

Local Partners

Love is in eye of older beholder

Summer love comes in some unexpected forms for Airdre

2016 National Indigenous Student Of The Year gives back

Johanna Byrne, a Southern Cross University student, has been named the 2016 National Indigenous Law Student of the Year by the Attorney-General's Department. Johanna is photographed at The \"Past and Present\" exhibition of local indigenous artist, Digby Moran at Southern Cross University Library's Gallery Space.

Florist's good karma sees her become legal eagle

38 acts announced for Lismore Music Festival

LIGHTING UP LISMORE: Australian band Neptune Power Federation offers a fun style of psychedelic fuzzhound occultist rock.

Rock, punk, blues, urban, bluegrass, hilbilly and more.

6 unmissable shows on Northern Rivers in the next 90 days

COMING SOON: Singer songwriter Xavier Rudd.

Comedy and music to get 2017 on its way

Lismore won't be a ghost town this New Year

FUN; Lismore streets will come alive on New Year's Day.

A list of businesses open during the Tropical Fruits festival

Ariana Grande 'hardest working 23-year-old on Earth'?

Ariana Grande 'hardest working 23-year-old on Earth'?

ARIANA Grande sent Twitter into a tizzy when she declared herself “the hardest working 23-year-old human being on Earth.”

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Despite massive ratings the cast haven't been shown the money

50 Shades actress on why she hates the film

Dornan and Johnson’s frequent sex scenes were ‘awkward’ to film. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Jamie Dornan doesn’t blame you for hating 50 Shades

Chris Hemsworth’s X-rated compliment to former co-star

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015.

THOR star once paid former Home and Away actress a lewd compliment.

'I can't keep my mouth shut any longer'

Singer George Michael.

George Michael’s cousin blasts singer’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

Fresh faces: NCIS gets a shake up with new cast members

The new cast of NCIS, from left, Rocky Carroll, Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, David McCallum, Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Wickersham, Mark Harmon, Duane Henry and Jennifer Esposito.

THREE new characters join naval drama for season 14.

First the Onesie, now an Xbox One S inflatable controller

Fancy an inflatable Xbox One S controller?

Inflatable controller 'perfect sidekick' for Australia Day party

Ideal Byron Bay Location

18 Wright Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Located in the Pacific Vista area, a short stroll to Tallows beach and an easy level walk into town, this home has been seamlessly and tastefully renovated. The...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 $1,400,000

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 $749,000

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. * 627m2 block, fully fenced cottage...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

12 Thomas Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 NEW PRICE ...

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations & set on a block of over 1000m2, at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary...

Location, Luxury and Income

9/39-41 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,600,000 to...

This newly renovated luxurious beachfront apartment fronts directly onto the park and a mere 50 metre walk to the sands of Main Beach. Byron Town Centre, Main...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

Prime Industrial Site - 1000m2 Block

6 Acacia Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial • Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no ... $1,000,000 to...

• Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no more land currently zoned for the Arts and Industrial Estate in Byron Bay • 1000m2 block • Secure tenants...

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

'Difficult times': Rental prices tipped to increase in 2017

GREAT BUYS: There are some great rentals and houses to buy in South Gladstone. Head to gladstoneobserver.com.au for the top 10 homes under $100 to rent right now in the Gladstone region.

Investors may soon see a "profitable return” on properties.

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!