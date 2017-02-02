Last drinks as doors close for new beginnings

AFTER 63 years, Lismore Regional Gallery will close its doors in Molesworth Street on February 4, before opening again later in 2017 in their new location, joining the Library and the Conservatorium in the Lismore Quadrangle off Keen Street.

Lismore is invited to 'Last Drinks' to say farewell to the old building on Saturday between 1-3pm.

Drinks/snacks will be available from Palate at the Gallery.

While the doors of Lismore Regional Gallery will soon be closing, it will signal the beginning of some frenzied activity behind the scenes.

Staff and volunteers will be developing a suite of exhibitions to open the new gallery with a huge bang.

They will be bringing 1000 artworks from the gallery's permanent collection out of storage for inspection, cleaning and photographing.

They will be creating a new library catalogue of their collection of books and exhibition catalogues which will be made available to the public for the first time in the new building.

Once construction of the new building is complete, staff will be overseeing the logistics of moving.

This will include the installation of exhibitions, lighting, signage, office and collection store infrastructure, locating permanent collections works in their new homes, and placing the new gallery library.

Did you know the gallery has an off-site exhibition space in the two 50 metre link bridges at the Lismore Base Hospital?

The first exhibition of works, installed for the opening of wards in the new hospital building has been enthusiastically received by staff, patients and visitors.

The second exhibition will be installed in the coming months.

Peggy Pop-Art will be shaking things up at the hospital, giving tours of works from the collection for kids in hospital.