In the doghouse - Roxie the Houdini dog

LIKE all dogs of working descent, Roxie shows a keen sense of mischief and is bit of a Houdini.

She was found lounging in a Lismore lady's backyard... she'd just jumped on it and decided to call it home. Of course, the lady took her to the local vet but Roxie had no microchip or identification.

Roxie is a nine-month-old kelpie cross cattle dog. She is quite timid and has been pretty scared at the Lismore Pound, but with a bit of tenderness and care, she comes out of herself and loves to play. The Lismore City Council Rangers have found that once you've won her trust, she just wants to sit with you and follow you around.

With such a gentle and non-aggressive nature, she's be great for a family with kids or perhaps a single person who can provide lots of attention to a pet. She is obviously a bit of an escape artist, so a properly fenced backyard is essential for her and her new owner to be happy.

Roxie would cost $221.50 to adopt and comes fully vet-checked, vaccinated, microchipped, wormed and desexed.

For more information, phone Lismore City Council on 1300 87 83 87.