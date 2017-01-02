Heavy rains predicted to replace extreme Falls' heat

Jayde Baker, Madeline Stocks, Steve Tomlinson and Tayla Davis escape the heat at Palm Springs in sweltering heat before rain arrives this evening

UPDATE: 10.20am

Heavy rains expected to swamp North Byron Parklands this afternoon, are now forecast to peak this evening.

Between 20mm to 40mm was predicted to fall mainly around the Yelgun area at 3pm, but the forecast has been updated, with storms and heavy rain now set to inundate festival goers at around 9pm.

Heavy rain is expected to fall throughout the night, before clearing to light showers on Tuesday morning.

-----

FESTIVAL goers braving extreme heat at the 2016-17 edition of Falls Festival Byron may have to reach for the raincoats, with heavy rain predicted to bucket the Northern Rivers region on Monday.

Temperatures soared for a second day at the North Byron Parklands site on Sunday, leaving scantily clad revellers looking for creative ways to escape the heat, but with thunderstorms and up to 80mm of rain predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology for some areas, the new challenge may be keeping dry.

Heavy rain may be a welcome reprieve for revellers and campers sweating it out in humid conditions and temperatures in the mid 30's over the last 48 hours.

Some of the rain predictions by the Bureau of Meteorology for the area on Monday include:

- Alstonville: 40mm to 80mm

- Lismore: 20mm to 4mm

- Byron Bay: 20mm to 40mm

- Yelgun (North Byron Parklands): 20mm to 40mm

- Casino: 20mm to 40mm

- Kyogle: 20mm to 40mm

Falls Festival

While trying not to get wet maybe Monday's theme, trying to find ways get wet was the order of the day on Sunday, with Falls Festival goers leaving the site in droves in the morning to head for Northern Rivers' beaches for a dip.

But those left on site flocked to the Falls' Palm Springs area, which proved a highlight of the services focused on helping festival goers enjoy the day despite the high temperatures.

Palm Springs, a new feature of this year's festival, was a hit among punters with 14 pools, natural sand, palms and chairs providing a cool alternative to buses taking Falls crowds to the beach.

Jayde Baker, Madeline Stocks, Steve Tomlinson and Tayla Davis, who made the trek up to the Northern Rivers from the Central Coast, were just one group enjoying a cool down in the pools on Sunday afternoon.

After sweating it out and resorting to alternative ways of keeping cool in their tents in the morning, Baker said Palm Springs was the place to be.

"It's been super hot in the tents in the mornings and we've been using Aloe vera spray that we cooled down in an esky to try and beat the heat, so it's nice to have a dip,” she said.

"It's still a little warm in the pool, but it's still really good.”

The predicted rain may be just what the group and their camping brethren braving the heat need, with the heat preventing them from watching as many sets as they would like.

"The festival is still great and the whole vibe is really good, but I do wish it wasn't so hot so I could enjoy the artists and music more,” Stocks said.

Rain threatened to fall mid afternoon on Sunday, but held out into the evening.

Strong rain is set to begin falling late evening on Sunday and throughout Monday morning, before peaking at around 3pm.

Australian music legend Bernard Fanning, now a Northern Rivers' resident, will play the Valley Stage on Monday from 6.10-7.10pm, before London Grammar (9.10-10.10pm) and Alison Wonderland (10.40pm-12.00am) close the festival.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: