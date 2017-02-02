37°
Getting a 'leg up' to build that family home

2nd Feb 2017 8:00 AM
An artist's impression of the housing available for those ready to take up the $20k subsidy.
An artist's impression of the housing available for those ready to take up the $20k subsidy. Contributed

BUILDING a home in Lismore just got $20,000 easier.

Last week Lismore Deputy Mayor Gianpiero Battista and Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan launched an extensive advertising campaign for the Build Your Future Lismore Housing Subsidy Scheme, promoting $20,000 subsidies for people interested in building a home.

The $20,000 Build Your Future subsidy is being advertised widely and the campaign includes display advertising on three city buses that will be driving on Lismore roads for the next eight weeks. There is also extensive radio, TV, print and social media marketing to encourage applications before the March 30 deadline.

"Build Your Future will enable up to 200 eligible intending homeowners who have had their applications approved to receive $20,000 each to help them purchase land and build the home of their dreams,” Lismore Deputy Mayor Gianpiero Battista explained.

"The $20,000 subsidy is available for a wide range of families and individuals whose annual incomes do not exceed very reasonable limits. These upper income limits include $88,000 for a single person, $97,000 for a sole parent with two children and $135,000 for a couple with three children, for example.”

The subsidies are available for land lots at six new developments throughout Lismore and Goonellabah. The developments include a wide range of housing types with an emphasis on sustainable design and affordability.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan explained that the Build Your Future Lismore Housing Subsidy Scheme is part of the Federal Government's Building Better Regional Cities program and is designed to help low to moderate income earners achieve home ownership.

"The Federal Government is working towards easing housing affordability by encouraging the release of more residential land. These subsidies are part of that, and are designed to help low to middle income earners into home ownership,” he said.

The $20,000 grants are available in the following land release areas:

  • Airforce Road, East Lismore. Contact Warren Everingham on 0429 944 931.
  • Altitude Eco Village, Casuarina Drive, Goonellabah. Contact Scott Wharton on 0488 910 587 or visit www.altitudeecovillage.com.au.
  • Echo Glen, Invercauld Road, Goonellabah. Contact Stephen Day on 9186 4700.
  • The North Lismore Plateau (The Winten Group), Dunoon Road. Contact Jim Punch on 0412 047 735.
  • Valley View, Pineapple Road, Goonellabah. Contact Lucas Zorzo on 0437 040 969 or visit www.valleyviewestate.com.au.
  • Sanctuary Hill, Invercauld Road, East Lismore. Contact Warren Everingham on 0429 944 931.

Topics:  000 $20 housing subsidy lismore

