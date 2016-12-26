29°
News

Get in touch with loved ones for free

Javier Encalada
| 26th Dec 2016 10:08 AM Updated: 10:08 AM
TELSTRA: pay phones offer free calls during the Christmas period.
TELSTRA: pay phones offer free calls during the Christmas period. Iain Curry

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

PHONE calls are currently free from the 183 payphones owned by Telstra in the Northern Rivers.

The offer by the telco includes free local, national and mobile calls at more than 16,000 Telstra payphones in Australia from Christmas Eve until Wednesday, December 28.

According to a Telstra spokesperson, some of the most popular payphones in the region are in Court St, Tabulam, Canterbury St in Casino and Molesworth St in Lismore.

Click here to find your nearest payphone.

Telstra Area General Manager Mike Marom said by offering free calls, Telstra hoped more people would be able to get in touch with loved ones this Christmas.

"While most of us are lucky enough to do this in person or have access to technology that helps bring us together, we know there are others who may find themselves separated from loved ones without a way to get in touch," Mr Maron said.

Cathy Humphrey, CEO at Sacred Heart Mission, encouraged people who haven't contacted their loved ones in a while to take advantage of the free calls.

"Christmas can be an extremely tough time for many Australians who are either going through a difficult time themselves or are missing someone they love," Ms Humphrey said.

"There are many reasons people might lose contact with friends and family. With financial barriers removed, we're encouraging anyone who is apart from their loved ones this Christmas to give them a call."

Things you need to know:

  • Restricted to local calls, national calls to standard fixed lines and calls to standard Australian mobiles on Telstra-branded payphones.
  • National calls to standard fixed line numbers excludes some usage such as calls to premium numbers (such as 19xx numbers), 1234 and 12456 numbers.
  • Satellite numbers are not standard mobiles.
  • Excludes Telstra rented payphones.

Payphones in the area:

  • Ballina: 33
  • Byron: 46
  • Kyogle: 18
  • Lismore: 61
  • Richmond Valley: 25
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  free payphones tesltra

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Get in touch with loved ones for free

Get in touch with loved ones for free

SOME of the most popular payphones in the region are in Tabulam, Casino and Lismore.

Lismore teen allegedly stopped with loaded gun

NSW police Handcuffs arrest. 07 October 2016

Pistol-packing teen arrested

Strange Politics: Unwrap PM for less waffle, more meat

Is it time for Malcolm Turnbull to shed his ugly second skin?

ONE Australian can't wait to throw away the gaudy Christmas wrapping

Art goes out around town this Summer

EXHIBITION: Janet, Amy & Kandy Stone , 2001, Silver gelatin photograph, by Jacklyn Wagner.

We asked Brett Adlington for two off-site arts events

Local Partners

Get in touch with loved ones for free

SOME of the most popular payphones in the region are in Tabulam, Casino and Lismore.

Casino man allegedly sent threats over Christmas

NSW police highway patrol car. 07 October 2016

Casino man behind bars after allegedly sending threats

Ball Park Music's local roots are deep

Ball Park Music are coming to Byron Bay.

Three band members are from the Northern Rivers

Five songs to get addicted to the nightlife

STAR: Cabaret and actor Paul Capsis will perform at Lismore City Hall as part of Tropical Fruits.

Paul Capsis explains his music choices

Five things to do in Lismore this week

Members of the Southern Cross Garrison (www.501scg.com ) dressed in stormtrooper uniforms.

Film, music and more

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

IF you’re going to offer your condolences, at least make sure you’re getting the name right.

Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies age 53

According to reports on late 25 December 2016, British popstar George Michael has died peacefully at home at the age of 53, his publicist has announced.

Pop Superstar George Michael has died at the age of 53

What's new in cinemas this Boxing Day

Matthew McConaughey voices koala Buster Moon in Sing.

Boxing Day's a great day to get out of the house and see a movie

Alien: Covenant trailer is here and it is terrifying

Michael Fassbender reprises his role as David.

The trailer for Alien: Covenant has been released

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died

Status Quo’s Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi were a phenomenal live act.

2016 has claimed yet another music legend

Carrie Fisher has suffered a 'massive heart attack'

Carrie Fisher suffered a ‘massive heart attack’ during a flight

Your guide to the Boxing Day movies bonanza

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a scene from the movie La La Land. Supplied by Entertainment One Films.

THERE'S a wide variety of viewing options to wind down from Xmas.

SNEAK PREVIEW - AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $825,000

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary home, capturing rural views &...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Are you looking for an easy living holiday home with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate? Look no further - Here it is! In a quiet enclave, this...

19 NORTHERLY &amp; ELEVATED, LIFESTYLE ACRES

179 Bangalow Road, Lismore 2480

Residential Land 0 0 $395,000

with VIEWS, GLORIOUS VIEWS Build your rural dream, get the kids some pets, graze a few cows, break in a couple of horses, collect eggs from your chooks & plant...

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Stunning New Entertainer In Central Byron

75 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,325,000 to...

This beautiful brand new home is situated in a prime position in sought after Massinger Street, just a short stroll to Clarks Beach, Top Shop and Byron Beach Cafe.

Rare Acreage Of Space, Privacy and Versatility In Byron Bay

119 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 6 4 Contact Agent

Here is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase a substantial property on 9305m2 in a prime location with multiple accommodation options. The main residence...

Family Home in Premier Location

15 Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000 to...

This wonderful residence is being offered for the first time in over 32 years. It has been a family home since new and is positioned opposite direct access to...

Master Built Home With Cape Byron Views

60 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 6 4 Auction

The wonderful residence has to be seen to be believed. Built by renowned Master Builder John Eggins the property offers over 774 square meters of internal living...

Location &amp; Lifestyle

5/110 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Auction...

This two bedroom, two bathroom, 1 car space unit is in a tightly held complex of 8 and is the perfect beach home or investment property. The property is perfectly...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

What $2.1m gets you in city's most elite street

15-17 Kara View Court Rangeville

This is what $2.1m can get you in an elite Toowoomba street

Last farmer standing battles great development squeeze

ONGOING ISSUE: Bevan McMartin is having a battle with Sunshine Coast Council over plans for his farmland.

McMartin family battling with Sunshine Coast Council over their farm

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!