Flat out with those flat packs

I HAVE a brilliant idea.

It's a TV show called The Flat Pack and the Older Woman.

Here's why.

Today I assembled a shoe rack.

I had looked at it with reluctance for a week as it sat, still in its packaging, on the floor.

I thought, I can't do that.

But my friend laughed at me so much when I asked for help that I was shamed into having a go.

Guess what?

I had those eight screws and those pre-drilled holes beaten.

I now have a shoe rack.

Go, me.

I should take a photo and put it on Facebook to see how many likes I get.

As a general rule, I hate flat packs.

Have you heard that Ikea is the Swedish word for divorce (joke - my Swedish is non-existent).

I am also disconcerted by DIY shows where it appears you have to either be an attractive, ruggedly appealing older man or a fetching young woman (note: must look good in shorts) in order to do home renovations and build and repair things.

Honestly, they drive me to drink.

The attractive DIY folk say things like "this is

so easy” and then go hammer, hammer, drill, drill, add a "quick lick of paint” and voila they have made a retro kitchen cabinet for $2.50.

Or a charming outdoor setting from recycled office furniture.

Or a wacky garden sculpture from disused typewriters.

Or a macrame lampshade with amusing handcrafted features in shades of citrus, because it's "on trend”.

My Christmas gift to you, should you happen to acquire one of these devilish flat packs in the festive season, is a set of foolproof instructions.

The procedure for assembly goes like this:

ignore for a while

wonder what inspired you to buy it

have a glass of wine/beer and read the instructions

go off and do something else more interesting

hope someone will come around who likes to show off their skills and will do it

realise you are a grown-up and will not be intimidated by inanimate objects

decide to have a go

place items on floor

read instructions again

swear

begin assembly

fail

ring friend and bribe to come over and complete task

sit alongside, offering enthusiastic and helpful commentary (don't overdo it)

admire completed object and consume wine/beer with new BFF.

And that, my friends, is how you assemble a flat pack.

Have a merry and safe Christmas everyone.