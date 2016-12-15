Five things to do in Lismore this week

Members of the Southern Cross Garrison (www.501scg.com ) dressed in stormtrooper uniforms.

1. Rogue One - Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter fundraiser

Rogue One - Star Wars movie is here and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is holding a special fundraising screening. In this film, the Rebellion makes a risky move to steal the plans for the Death Star, setting up the epic saga to follow. Dedicated Star Wars fans, the 501st Southern Cross Garrison, will be making an appearance at the screening dressed in their amazing character outfits based on the Star Wars series.

The special screening is taking place this Sunday, 2.30pm, at Lismore Birch Carroll & Coyle Cinemas. To purchase tickets which includes drinks and nibbles call 6627 4444.

2. Clunes Carols at the Common Save the date for the biggest Christmas party in the hinterland. The event will feature food stalls, live music, singalongs and more. BYO drinks and picnic blankets. For details visit clunescarols.com.

At the Clunes Old School site this Sunday from 5pm.

3. Bluegrass

Northern Rivers music duo Ruthie-Ma-Toothie Genna Pyewacket on vocals and violin and Rohan Langford on vocals and guitar.

Northern Rivers music duo Ruthie-Ma-Toothie, is made up of Genna Pyewacket on vocals and violin and Rohan Langford on vocals and guitar.

Catch them in a show also including The Tin Can String Band and Black Train.

At the Northern Rivers Bluegrass Old Time session today at the Gollan Hotel in Lismore from 7.30pm.

4. My Fair Lady

Audrey Hepburn. Contributed

Winner of eight Academy Awards in 1965, My Fair Lady is arguably the greatest movie musical of all-time.

It was recently restored for the 50th anniversary of the original Australia/New Zealand theatrical release.

At the Star Court Theatre in Lismore this Saturday from 1.30pm. $15.

5. Havoc

Havoc plays Gypsy and Latin covers with keys, sax, guitar, cajon and voice.

Jex Lopez will add some of her dark and quirky musical tales to the mix and debut some tracks such as Ghost Blogger and Yes, I Have A Beard.