Farmers lose $2m on average when CSG arrives: CSIRO

TOUGHER: CSG companies should be required to meet stricter environmental requirements.

FARMERS are losing an average of $2.17 million thanks to the mining of coal seam gas, according to the CSIRO.

The new study suggests landowners are losing the value in their land over a 20 year period where CSG activity occurs.

The most significant cause of losses to agricultural production was from gas industry access tracks and lease areas.

The study considers 24 scenarios that result in farming land being affected.

Author Dr Oswald Marinoni said he hoped the information would help guide the future of the industry.

"Coal seam gas mining is a multi-faceted research area, and it requires critical research as it is a new, rapidly expanding industry," Dr Marinoni told ABC News.

The model used by Dr Marinoni does not include the impact on groundwater, greenhouse gases or impacts on society.

He said more research was needed.

The national oil and gas lobby - the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association - point out that some land examined in the study is owned by CSG firms.

APPEA chief Dr Malcolm Roberts also notes that the study does not suggest landowners were not properly compensated.

Anti-CSG campaigners Lock the Gate say the compensation is unlikely to have made up for what was lost.