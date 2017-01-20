Cute Zeus looks like a god but is a goof

THIS lovely fellow has been dubbed by Lismore City Council Rangers as Zeus - God of Cuteness.

This bull mastiff cross was found in Lismore and looked after by a local vet clinic over the Christmas break. He is now at Lismore Pound and looking for a new home.

Zeus may have a grand name, but he's just a big cuddly goof of a dog with lots of energy. He is not a small dog and would need room to run, frolic and generally express his love of life.

Zeus has been without a home for some time and this can be a stressful situation for dogs. If the rangers are completely honest, he is also eating the council out of house and home.

Zeus would cost $186.50 to adopt and comes fully vet-checked, vaccinated, microchipped, wormed and desexed.

With storms rolling around the region at this time of year, pet owners are urged to make sure your dog is microchipped and details are up to date with the council.

Phone 1300 87 83 87.