Creative thinking sparks a bright future for Northern Rivers

Jarrad and Ben McCredie with their dad, Manufacturing and Engineering instructor, Alex, taking part in the Printing a New Path Forward workshop at the Next Generation of Innovators Bright Sparks 2017 program at Wollongbar TAFE.

THE future of The Northern Rivers is bright judging from the young people who came together last week to put their creative thinking into practice at the Next Generation of Innovators Bright Sparks 2017 program at Wollongbar TAFE.

Photos View Photo Gallery

TAFE's Innovation Consultant, Peter Smith, said "our future workforce is undergoing significant transformation with almost fifty percent of the current careers likely to change over the next ten years.”

Bright Sparks invited students to "peek into the classrooms of the future,” he said.

"There is no use teaching kids to be design thinkers if they are not creative thinkers.”

James Novak of Griffith University printed out the humanoid arm using an open source design to show Ben McCredie's Manufacturing and Engineering class how people can become aerospace engineers or architects and medical technicians in their own homes using new 3D printing technology.

"It is all part of the disruption taking place in the way things are invented, " he said.

Prototype designs could now be created and shared for minimum cost changing the way people earn money from their ideas, he said.

Bright Sparks 2017 was hosted in partnership with the Catholic Schools Office Diocese of Lismore, NSW Department of Education, Regional Development Australia, Southern Cross University and Trinity Catholic College Lismore.