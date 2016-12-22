Christmas cycle needs to be managed well

'TIS the season to be jolly' - jingles in supermarkets, decorations, adverts, basically anywhere you go. , it can't be missed, Christmas is just around the corner and the holiday period is roaring towards us.

Considered to be the busiest time of year in the retail sector the Australian Retailers Association and Roy Morgan Research indicates shoppers will spend more than $48.1b in retail stores over the Christmas trading period. But, for other sectors, the Christmas holiday period can be quiet and present an array of other issues and pressures.

The beginning and end of the year can represent two extremes. We know the cycle. As the year draws to an end, we celebrate extravagantly and spend. In the New Year - we attempt to redeem ourselves with healthy living - cleansing, detoxing and resolving to cut down on spending.

All of this means post-Christmas can be a tense time for small businesses. As business starts to slow down for the Christmas closure periods, so does cash flow.

This impact of the termed 'graveyard month': between late February and early March can have a significant impact for business with cash flow and liquidity often suffering at the start of the calendar year.

This seasonal contraction can leave unprepared businesses struggling to meet fixed costs like wages, rent and interest payments. In addition, supplier invoices issued ahead of Christmas often fall due in January, leaving businesses facing a cash flow shortfall as businesses remain closed.

The holidays are a great time for a well-earned break offering the perfect space to assess and re-energise business. In support of this strategies can be implemented ahead of the seasonal lull ensuring cash flow doesn't take the same break.