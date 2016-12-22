Christmas can be a spiritual time of year

CHRISTMAS GREETINGS: In our last edition for the year we wish you and yours all the warmest blessings for the season.

TO ME there's something pretty special about Christmas, some would say magical.

I'm not talking about the tinsel, or the trees, or the presents.

I'm not even talking about the increase in social events or even the time spent with family and friends, although all these things are pretty special.

For me, it's something much more spiritual and as a practising Christian I know it has something to do with Jesus' birthday.

I wasn't able to put it into words until one year when a famous preacher said Christmas was when we celebrate the first time God came to earth in human form.

That gave that special Christmas feeling much more depth, knowing that Jesus was here to make a difference in the lives of so many and change our destiny.

He has still made one of the biggest impacts on humankind to date and continues to do so.

I know many will agree with me, but I'm aware that many readers don't share these same thoughts on Christmas.

So however you plan celebrate Christmas and the New Year, I wish you safe travels, great times with family and friends, and the joy of the season.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all our readers.