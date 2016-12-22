Carols raises over $2500 for local charity

LIVE LARGE: Jodie's Inspiration chairperson Jesse Smith receiving proceeds from the Carols in the Heart evening from Lismore City Council events co-ordinator Leanne Clark and Josh Bates from Shopbaby, the 2016 major sponsor.

THANKS to the support of locals for their Christmas carols $2666.25 has been donated to Lismore charity Jodie's Inspiration.

The 2016 Shopbaby Carols in the Heart at Oakes Oval attracted more than 3000 people. Each year during the event, volunteers sell battery-operated candles and the proceeds are donated to local charities.

"We are so pleased to be able to give these funds to Jodie's Inspiration,” Carols in the Heart organiser Leanne Clark said.

"Jodie's Inspiration is an amazing charity that raises awareness and provides support to those with cancer, continuing the important work of founder Jodie McRae, who sadly lost her battle with cancer this year.

"Jodie's motto was 'Live Life Large!' and she did that every day.

"Her foundation is a legacy that will continue to spread positivity and provide support to those who need it.

"We would like to thank all our sponsors including 2016 major sponsor Shopbaby (and) the local community for generosity of spirit and making Carols in the Heart a magical night.”