British pop icon cancels Lismore show

ENGLISH musician Lloyd Cole has cancelled his upcoming Lismore show.

The artist is touring Australia next month, and other dates of the tour remain confirmed.

The show was scheduled at Lismore City Hall on Wednesday, January 11.

Promoters said the show was cancelled "due to circumstances beyond our control", although there was no specific information on the reason.

Promoters also confirmed all tickets sold for the Lismore show will be refunded.

In 2015, the release of Lloyd Cole and the Commotions Collected Recordings 1983-1989 originated a resurgence in acclaim for the artist.

This prompted the release of The Lloyd Cole Songbook: 1983-1996, which spans the classic period of the Commotions, along with his subsequent and substantial four solo albums and a 'lost' fifth album.

The singer / songwriter was meant to perform songs from throughout the period showcased in this anthology on his international tour The Retrospective.

Fans can still attend Lloyd Cole's show at QPAC in Brisbane next month.