Big think at high tea to kick off Lismore's Women's Festival

TIME FOR TEA: The Lismore Chamber of Commerce & Industry in collaboration with NORPA's Big Think program presents the inaugural Regional High Tea.

THE inaugural Lismore Women's Festival promises to be a blockbuster event that combines wisdom and passion, not to mention the odd cupcake.

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce & Industry in collaboration with NORPA's Big Think program is presenting The Regional High Tea.

President of The Lismore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Deborah Benhayon, said: "We are very excited to be able to put together such a fabulous event that showcases and connects all of the amazing women who make our region what it is.”

The morning begins with a live feed from All About Women at the Sydney Opera House in which Academy Award winner Geena Davis will address the topic of Women and Media, with specific focus on gender stereotyping. Ms Davis is one of Hollywood's most respected actors and a tireless advocate for gender equality.

A panel of guest speakers featuring successful businesswomen and professionals from our region will follow:

Pam Brook - co-founder of Brookfarm

co-founder of Brookfarm Rhoda Roberts - NORPA board member and festival director and producer

NORPA board member and festival director and producer Lois Randall - screen producer and arts manager

screen producer and arts manager Donna Kildea - chief operating officer, Summerland Credit Union

chief operating officer, Summerland Credit Union Sarah Karam - Belle General & Belle Central Cafés

- Belle General & Belle Central Cafés Kristy Jones - COBA emerging leader award 2015 and marketing manager Southern Cross Credit Union.

At 9.30am-1pm on March 5 at The Lismore Workers Club.

For more: www.lismore womensfestival.org.