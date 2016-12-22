Award for organic compost system at Lismore

AN innovative Biocycle Compost Facility has seen Lismore City Council walk away with an AORA NSW 2016 Leadership Award.

The awards were presented in Sydney recently by the Australian Organics Recycling Association (AORA) NSW Division, with Lismore winning the "Outstanding local government initiative in organics collection/processing or marketing” category.

Council has completely closed the loop on its green waste collection, processing kerbside organics including food and garden scraps into 100% certified organic compost for re-sale.

Northern Rivers Waste team members Paddy Byrne (left) and Kevin Trustum launching the Biocycle Compost Facility expansion earlier this year. Contributed

A $700,000 expansion of the facility was launched earlier this year with technology that enables 25,000 tonnes of food and garden organics to be processed annually.

The Aero-Sorb compost system aerates the compost through a system of pipes underneath the compost piles, reducing the need to turn them. This has halved the 16 to 20-week composting process and reduced fuel costs significantly as well as saving on electricity and water usage.

"We are thrilled to receive this award - we have worked very hard to make our Biocycle Compost Facility a leader in its field and the expansion and upgrade has certainly achieved that goal,” Waste Operations Coordinator Kevin Trustum said. "We are now waiting for a new bagging unit so we can better meet the needs of backyard gardeners who wish to purchase our compost but not in large quantities.

"Very soon Lismore residents will be able to come to the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre to purchase a bag of compost, knowing the contents has never travelled further than about 100 kilometres in total.”

The expanded facility is a Waste Less Recycle More and NSW Environmental Trust project funded by the Waste Levy. A $350,000 NSW Environmental Trust grant was matched by Council in order to purchase the new composting system.