Art goes out around town this Summer

LISMORE Regional Gallery may be about to close down its building in Molesworth Street ahead of their move to its new home, but the Gallery's team will continue offering art projects around town.

We asked gallery director Brett Adlington for two off-site arts events happening this summer around Lismore.

Lismore Base Hospital

​Lismore Regional Gallery has developed a partnership with local health authorities, which allows them to turn two spaces within Lismore Base Hospital into mini-art galleries, or extensions of Lismore Regional Gallery.

"It's about putting our permanent collection out there to a wider community," Mr Adlington said.

"The two areas linking the old hospital with the new one are two 50m corridors, perfect as gallery spaces.

"We have our collection in both levels: one with photography and another one with paintings."

Brett Adlington said one of the projects being partially exhibited at Lismore Base Hospital was Walk on the South Side.

"It is getting great feedback because people haven't seen this for a long time," he said.

Walk on the South Side was a photographic documentation project commissioned by the gallery as a series by former Northern Star photographic editor Jacklyn Wagner, in 2001.

"She photographed people in their homes," Mr Adlington explained.

"She cold-called people, knocked on their door and asked them to pose for them in their natural environment.

"She didn't want them to dress up for it, but to pose as they were, and not one person turned her down."

Superhero for a Day

Nathan Gooley displays some of the images that have inspired the Superheroes and Monsters Exhibition Sophie Moeller

Earlier in the eyar we did Rockstar for a Day based on Tonny Mott's photo exhibition.

This event is based around Nathan Gooley's show, Superheroes and Villains, open now at the gallery.

Claudie Frock, as Peggy PopArt, is putting an evnet together which really is a chance for kids to dress up, have a tour of the show, a picnic at the park, and do some art making, music and singing.

Aimed to children from 4 to 9 years of age, this event will be held . $8 a person or $20 a family.

At the Lismore Regional Gallery on Saturday, January 14. For details and to book contact 02 6622 2209.