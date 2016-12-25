29°
Casino man allegedly sent threats over Christmas

25th Dec 2016 10:01 AM

A MAN is before court after allegedly sending a number of threatening text messages on Friday.

Police say the threats were related to a domestic-related incident.

The 48-year-old man was arrested in Casino on Saturday December 24 and taken to hospital for assessment before being taken to Lismore Police Station.

Police say further threats were made while the man was in custody.

He has been charged with two counts of intimidation and one count of use carriage service to threaten to kill and appeared at Lismore Local Court today.

He was refused bail and is set to reappear on Monday 9 January 2017. 

casino domestic violence

2016 a "big pile of s**t": Helen Mirren

Dame Helen Mirren thinks 2016 has been a "big pile of s**t"

