5 things to do in Lismore this week

The Magnificent Mammary Mermaids Synchronised Swimming team practising at the Nimbin Pool for the before the competition of the Nimbin Olympics (front-back) Sue Edmonds, Pauline Ahern, Denise Braidwood. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

1. Nimbin Swimming Pool Olympics

THIS annual event is a fundraiser for the Nimbin pool, featuring synchronized swimming competitions, The Great Marathon Float, poolside fashion parade, fun races and a suprise event.

BBQ, cakes and drinks will be available.

At the Nimbin Swimming Pool, 25 Sibley St, Nimbin, from 10am. $10 entry fee by donation.

2. Australia Day Awards

Australia's newest citizens accept their certificates and a gift - a potted plant from the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens - at the Lismore City Hall Australia Day ceremony. Cathryn McLauchlan

THE day will begin with a Citizenship Ceremony where Mayor Isaac Smith will welcome around 15 new Australians.

Guests will hear a keynote address by Lismore's 2017 Australia Day Ambassador, Chef David Britton, before the official presentation of the 2017 Australia Day Awards.

Awards will be presented in the following categories: Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Aboriginal Citizen of the Year, Services in Community (Individual), Services in Community (Group), Sportsperson (Senior), Sportsperson (Junior), Sports (Team/Group/Organisation), Sustainable Environment and Art/Cultural.

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, today from 8.30am. Free event.

3. Survival Day

Tom Avery aka Blakboi is encouraging alumni of the Northern Rivers Conservatorium to be part of the upcoming 125th anniversary celebration. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

SURVIVAL Day is a celebration of the strength of the Original Australians to acknowledge history and celebrate the strength and survival of Aboriginal culture.

There will be a community BBQ in Allsop Park starting at 12.30pm, with locals encouraged to bring a plate to share. From 3pm there will be a cultural after party at The Nimbin Bush Theatre. Local hiphop crew Indiginoise will start the party at 3pm followed by local artist Blakboi (pictured) who will be on stage from 4.30 with his special brand of powerful words and music. A sunset Smoking Ceremony by the Mulgum Creek at 7pm will conclude the day.

Entry by donation. All Ages.

4. Captain Fantastic:

Viggo Mortensen (in red) and Alstonville teen actor Nicholas Hamilton (centre front) with the cast of the film Captain Fantastic (2016). Regan MacStravic

CAPTAIN Fantastic is a 2016 American comedy-drama written and directed by Matt Ross and starring Viggo Mortensenand Alstonville's Nicholas Hamilton.

In making the film Ross also took inspiration from his own life, notably being raised in what he terms as "alternative-living communities".

The story centres on a family who are forced by circumstances to reintegrate into society after living in isolation for a decade. Ben Cash, his wife Leslie, and their six children live deep in the wilderness of Washington state. Ben and Leslie became disillusioned with capitalism and American life, and chose to instill survivalist skills and philosophy in their children. Isolated from society, Ben and Leslie devote their existence to raising their kids, educating them to think critically, training them to be physically fit and athletic, guiding them in the wild without technology and demonstrating the beauty of co-existing with nature. When tragedy strikes the family Ben Cash leads his children on a road trip of discovery resulting in a culture clash with life outside the wilderness.

At the Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin, tomorrow Friday from 8pm.

5. Dunoon celebrations

Federal park party, the roving band known as Blue Skillet Rovers. photo supplied supplied

BLUESKILLET Rovers (pictured) will be playing in Dunnon today, plus a jumping castle for the children and Aussie food available.

The Blueskillet Rovers Jug Band formed as a result of the need for up-front, accessible, on the level entertainment. Music and performers that you can see, connect with, even get involved with.

Performing mainly on the street, and as acoustically as is possible, The Rovers present old school, jug band style blues, with a zest and passion, that emanates the good times within the music. Keeping it real folks!

Banjo, washboard, resonator and cigarbox guitars, bass, trombone and harmonica blend authentically and acoustically, as the tunes were played before the days of amps, cables and electricity.

At the Dunoon & District Sports & Recreation Club, Dunoon, today from 1pm to 8pm.