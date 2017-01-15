38 acts announced for Lismore Music Festival

THE inaugural Lismore Music Festival has unveiled an impressive local and national music line up for 2017.
The event, to be held at a number of venues in and around Lismore CBD, is set to run parallel to Eat the Street in March 10 and 11.
The event is planned to showcase 40 to 50 national and local acts over a number of venues around town.
The list of local performers includes:
- TLK
- Blakboi
- Humans Of Lismore
- Mocri$
- Brotherhood Of The Blues
- Jimmy Willing Show featuring Buffalo Gals And Bertie Page
- Wet Cement
- Two Tears In A Bucket
- The Button Collective
- The Antibodies
- Black Ghost Party
- Bill Jacobi
- The Linelockers
- Greenswood
- The Real Jarrah
- Feel Good Factory
- Round Mountain Girls
- Hussy Hicks
- Lush
- The Young Murphies
- Riley Fitzimmons
- Jex Lopez
Visiting performers announced are:
- Wild Marmalade (featuring Paul George from Tijuana Cartel)
- King Tide
- Mick Daley And The Corporate Raiders
- Beefweek
- Girls With Knives
- A Somerset Parade
- Alla Spina
- Tokyo Beef
- The Neptune Power Federation
- Dean Lombard (Melbourne)
- Tim Hullsman (Geelong)
- The Dirty Liars
- Make More (Brisbane)
- Spook Hill (Brisbane)
- Collision
Organisers confirmed on their Facebook post that more acts will be announced soon.
The Festival
On Friday, March 10, the festival will start from 6pm until midnight.
On Saturday, March 11, the music acts will be on stage from noon until late to coincide with Eat the Street.
Co-directors and Lismore locals Scott Cooper and Paul Connelly announced the initial line up via Facebook.
Besides being held at hotels and other venues in Lismore, Mr Cooper and Mr Conelly have confirmed that there will be a stage in the CBD's Back Alley Gallery, which will be an alcohol-free venue.
With only 1000 two-day tickets for sale, tickets are now for sale and more information is available from the festival's Facebook page.
