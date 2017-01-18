2016 National Indigenous Student Of The Year gives back

Johanna Byrne, a Southern Cross University student, has been named the 2016 National Indigenous Law Student of the Year by the Attorney-General's Department. Johanna is photographed at The \"Past and Present\" exhibition of local indigenous artist, Digby Moran at Southern Cross University Library's Gallery Space.

ONE of Johanna Byrne's guiding principals is: "you can't change the past, it's the way it is. You need to work out where you want to go and make a plan to get there.”

So it was apt the Southern Cross University student, who has just been named the 2016 National Indigenous Law (NIL) Student of the Year by the Attorney-General's Department, was photographed at an Digby Moran's art exhibition on Campus named "Past and Present.”

Ms Byrne was at the university on Tuesday to hand out text book scholarships to indigenous law students who are to be this year's recipients of the Bruce Miles Foundation awards.

The former florist who became a single mother with seven children after the sudden death of her husband in 2014, less than 12 months into a Bachelor of Laws at Southern Cross University, was honoured to be giving out the awards.

"I'm a believer in karma; that it comes back to you. I was a recipient of of a Bruce Miles Scholarship and have always given my books away, passed them forward,” she said.

"The scholarship is a way of helping Indigenous students through law school where at present the numbers who do graduate are very low."

Ms Byrne found her way into Law when her eldest son, who has an intellectual disability, got into trouble with the law. While working as a florist she did all the legwork in preparing a Section 32 application to get him diverted from the criminal system towards help and treatment.

"There are few resources and little interest in doing Section 32s in NSW which is why I was driven to do it myself to ensure my son stayed out of jail," Johanna said.

"We ended up winning the case and when my lawyer said: 'I think you're wasting your time as a florist' that planted the seed.

"I enrolled in the degree at Southern Cross University because the law school is very social justice orientated."

She also realised: "if I could get through that, I could get through anything. Of course you have your moments, you'll be teaching one kid to drive, another will be chasing Pokemon while you are listening to law lectures. And there will always be the meltdowns but you can't dwell on the negatives if you want to achieve your goals, she says.

Her son is now on the straight and narrow and working with the NBN in Western Australia.

Johanna said the NILA judges were impressed by her idea for a Practical Legal Clinic at Southern Cross University which is currently being developed by the School of Law and Justice.

"The clinic will be an opportunity for students to gain first hand practical experience, giving them an edge when they are ready to enter into practice. At the same time it will enable Indigenous people to receive legal and other advice they may need."

Johanna will receive her Bachelor of Laws qualification at the SCU graduation ceremony in March.